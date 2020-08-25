Jacob Blake: Why are people protesting in Kenosha?

EPA

Protests have been taking place in the the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the US.

They started after police shot a black man named Jacob Blake on Sunday.

He is now being treated in hospital and his family say he is in a stable condition.

The shooting comes at a time of high tension in the US over racism and police behaviour, following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

Reuters Protesters held signs up outside the Kenosha County Courthouse

What happened to Jacob Blake?

Jacob Blake was shot by police on Sunday as he went to a parked car and opened its door.

The Kenosha Police Department said officers had been responding to a "domestic incident" but have not given details about what led to the shooting.

It is also as yet unclear who called police and what happened before Jacob Blake was shot.

Police say they gave Mr Blake medical help at the scene.

How did the protests start?

Following the shooting on Sunday hundreds of people marched on police headquarters in Kenosha, a city of about 100,000 people.

Vehicles were set on fire and protesters shouted "We won't back down".

On Monday evening protests continued, they began with a march which was mostly peaceful, but the situation later turned violent.

Protesters threw water bottles and fireworks at police and some buildings were set on fire, along with a number of cars.

The police responded with smoke bombs and tear gas.

Some protesters are demanding that the officers involved in the shooting are arrested.

EPA Protests have been taking place in other parts of the US too, like here in Washington DC

How have the authorities responded?

Authorities in the city have declared an emergency curfew, meaning people should not be on the streets between 8pm and 7am.

The Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, has also called up the National Guard, part of the US military, to help local police.

Governor Evers said the National Guard was there to help law enforcement "protect critical infrastructure" and make sure people could demonstrate safely.

Reports suggest up to 200 members of the National Guard have been sent to the area.

Governor Evers has said the shooting was wrong, saying Mr Blake was "not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country".

"I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long," he said in a statement.

He added there will be a special session where government looks at the behaviour of the police, on August 31.

EPA Officers faced angry crowds and people threw water bottles later on Monday evening

What next?

Wisconsin's Department of Justice is investigating what happened in Kenosha.

The officers involved have been placed on leave and a petition calling for them to be charged has been signed by tens of thousands of people.

Protests have also been taking place in other parts of the US, including Washington DC and New York.