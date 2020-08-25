play
Storm Francis: Weather warning issued for most of UK

Last updated at 06:52
people-under-umbrellaGetty Images
It has been a wet month in the UK, with lots of rain

A weather warning has been issued for the UK as storm 'Francis' is set to move across the country.

The Met Office has given a yellow weather warning for all of Wales, some of Scotland and most of England.

The rain is expected to be heaviest in Northern Ireland and south west Scotland where 60-90 mm in total could fall as the storm moves from west to east.

Winds could reach 70 mph and people should take care when out and about. The storm is set to subside by Wednesday lunchtime.

In Scotland the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has given 10 flood alerts to cover the warning area.

Scotrail has asked passengers to check their train journeys before leaving for the station.

The rain could affect the train lines and it would be safest not to travel by rail.

Earlier in August, a major incident was declared when heavy rain led to a trail being derailed.

Investigators said 52mm of rain had fallen within the space of four hours.

red-flag-rnliGetty Images
The RNLI has warned people to stay out of the water were red flags are flying because of the storm

In Wales, some communities have already experienced flooding and there have been warnings of travel disruption, but people have been asked to take care when travelling across the whole UK.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday.

"There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK."

Have you been affected by the weather? Are you in an area with a warning, let us know in the comments

Your Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • I’ve just woken up and it’s raining 🌧 it’s cosy 😊

  • Summer is nonexistent where I am

  • Where I am it is 90+ percent chance or rain all day.🌧⛈

  • I know I’m in England and this is on about Scotland and NI but it’s raining right now where I live!

    • chocolatelover2009 replied: Same!
      I’m in England and it’s pouring down with rain!
      ❤️🍫chocolatelover2009🍫❤️

  • I'm in Edinburgh and there are a couple of warnings in place. Last year I was at school and there was 80 mph wind and we had to move all the tables away from the windows because it was too dangerous! Now, because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, we are back at school but all the windows have to be open at all times to get some air into the room and stop the spread of germs so I wonder what will happen if it gets dangerous but we still have to keep the windows open?! Eek!

    • swimmingfootballer1 replied: That sounds scary...good luck 👍

  • Is it just me or when the rain comes we moan and when the sun comes out we moan and when snow comes some people moan. Like what weather can we agree on 😂

    • LilacWaterPanda replied: There’s always a downside to the weather like Sun: too hot, snow: too cold, rain: too wet
      😂

  • I mean it’s not like we are not used to a lot of rain and wind. I’ve gone through 5 umbrellas and I now need a new one because it’s broken...again😂

    • goldenmonkeyowl replied: With umbrellas try and find an extra strong one and don't use it in the wind

