Storm Francis: Weather warning issued for most of UK

Getty Images It has been a wet month in the UK, with lots of rain

A weather warning has been issued for the UK as storm 'Francis' is set to move across the country.

The Met Office has given a yellow weather warning for all of Wales, some of Scotland and most of England.

The rain is expected to be heaviest in Northern Ireland and south west Scotland where 60-90 mm in total could fall as the storm moves from west to east.

Winds could reach 70 mph and people should take care when out and about. The storm is set to subside by Wednesday lunchtime.

In Scotland the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has given 10 flood alerts to cover the warning area.

Scotrail has asked passengers to check their train journeys before leaving for the station.

The rain could affect the train lines and it would be safest not to travel by rail.

Earlier in August, a major incident was declared when heavy rain led to a trail being derailed.

Investigators said 52mm of rain had fallen within the space of four hours.

Getty Images The RNLI has warned people to stay out of the water were red flags are flying because of the storm

In Wales, some communities have already experienced flooding and there have been warnings of travel disruption, but people have been asked to take care when travelling across the whole UK.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday.

"There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK."

