Sancho follows in footsteps of Beckham with signature boot deal

Nike

Jadon Sancho has been given his first ever signature football boots by Nike.

The boots - which will be exclusively worn by Sancho - are inspired by his childhood in South East London.

They have "no ball games" written on them which Sancho says sums up the reality of the housing states he grew up on.

The 20-year-old England international - who scored 20 goals for Borussia Dortmund last season - joins an exclusive club of legends who have been given their own signature football boots.

Here are some of the biggest footballers of all time to be given their own line of football boots.

Ronaldo

Getty Images Ronaldo (pictured centre) during the 1998 World Cup for Brazil

Arguably the first ever signature boot deal belongs to Brazilian legend, Ronaldo.

Ahead of the 1998 World Cup, Nike armed O Fenômeno (The Phenomenon) with the lightest football in history.

Inter Milan's number nine had just come off the back of a season where he'd scored 34 goals, cementing himself as the best striker in the world.

With that in mind Nike released the "Nike Mercurial R9".

David Beckham

Getty Images David Beckham's iconic Adidas Predator boots during the 2002 World Cup

When lots of people think of David Beckham they think of his football boots.

England's former captain wore the Adidas Predator boot and was the face of the company throughout his career.

In 2004, following a high profile move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, Beckham was given his own Predator range.

He went on to wear his own signature Adidas boots until he retired in 2013.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Getty Images Lionel Messi (pictured) is the poster boy for Adidas

Who is the greatest? Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? The debate will no doubt continue for decades to come.

Off the pitch, the two great rivals have been represented by the two biggest rivals in the football boot manufacturing world.

Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured) has worn signature Nike boots since 2010

Ronaldo has had his own signature boot with Nike since 2010.

He was given the deal not too long after his then world record £80 million transfer to Real Madrid.

Messi on the other hand wears his own signature Adidas boots.

Zinedine Zidane

Getty Images Zinedine Zidane (pictured) wearing special golden boots during the 2006 World Cup

Zinedine Zidane's signature boots will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

The French legend was given a special gold coloured pair of Adidas Predator boots ahead of the 2006 World Cup.

In the final against Italy, Zidane was sent off for head butting Italian defender, Marco Materazzi.

France lost the final and the image of Zidane's golden boots was forever connected to his infamous head butt.

Honourable mentions for...

Matt Childs / POOL Neymar (right) is one of the current superstars in the world to have his own signature boot

Before Sancho, the youngest player to ever get given a signature boot deal was France international Kylian Mbappe.

Brazil international Neymar is another current superstar who has his own line of boots with Nike.

Other players who have had their own deals include Ronaldinho, Francesco Totti and Paul Pogba.