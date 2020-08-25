Coronavirus: Aberdeen lockdown restrictions easing

PA Media

Some lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen have been lifted.

Aberdeen is Scotland's third biggest city and around 230,000 people live there.

Tougher lockdown rules were brought into effect in the city on 5 August to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

This included things like closing cafes and restaurants, and people not being able to visit each others houses.

Take a look below to find out what's changing and why the local lockdown happened.

What's changing?

PA Media First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "grateful" to the people of Aberdeen

A rule which says that people shouldn't travel more than five miles for leisure purposes, is now being lifted.

As well as this, people can now meet other people from different houses again.

Some local businesses can open again, however, cafes, restaurants and pubs will have to have an official check by Environmental Health before they can reopen - to make sure they are safe.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "I am grateful to people in Aberdeen - the local authority and health board, local businesses, and everyone who lives there - for complying so well with the rules that were put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"In particular I am grateful for the understanding of the businesses that were required to close in order to help beat the virus.

However she also said: "it is vitally important that everyone follows the FACTS rules in order to prevent an outbreak of this scale occurring again."

What are the 'FACTS' rules? F - Face coverings. These should be used in shops and on public transport (buses, trains and taxis) A - Avoid crowded places. C - Clean your hands frequently, using water and soap whenever possible. T - Two metres - observe physical distancing. S - Self-isolate and book a test if you are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Why did the local lockdown happen?

PA Media Pubs and restaurants were closed to help stop the spread of the virus

The tougher lockdown rules were brought in to help stop the spread of coronavirus, after health experts noticed an increase in cases there.

Since 26 July 427 cases of coronavirus have been discovered in the NHS Grampian area.

Of these, 259 have been found to be linked to pubs in Aberdeen.

Ms Sturgeon hoped that by bringing in stricter lockdown rules for a period of time, it might help to stop the virus from spreading, and reduce the infection or R rate.

The decision was also taken to help make sure young people could go back to school for the new term.