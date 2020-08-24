play
Coronavirus: Scottish high schools to introduce new face covering rules

Last updated at 13:05
Children in masks at a Dutch schoolEPA
Pupils may have to wear masks indoors as they move between classes, like these Dutch teenagers

High school students in Scotland will soon have to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas - to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The rules will be introduced soon as the government is in the "final stages" of consultations with teachers and councils about pupils wearing face coverings as they move between classes.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was acting in response to new guidance from the World Health Organization.

Sturgeon face maskGetty Images
Nicola Sturgeon is acting on new advice from the World Health Organisation

Ministers are also deciding whether to make masks mandatory on school transport - but not inside classrooms.

At the moment, wearing a face covering inside school is voluntary, but some schools have started advising staff and pupils to wear them to help combat the spread of the virus.

pupils wearing face coveringsGetty Images
For most schools in Scotland the wearing of face coverings is currently voluntary

Young people returned to school in Scotland earlier in August - at first there were no requirements for physical distancing between younger pupils and no rules around face coverings.

But over the weekend the WHO issued fresh guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks.

