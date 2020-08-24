DC FanDome: Wonder Woman, Batman, Black Adam and other big news from virtual event

DC / Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson will play DC superhero Black Adam

New movie trailers and big announcements have been revealed at the first ever FanDome virtual event from DC Comics and Warner Bros.

Fans got a chance to have sneak peeks at some of the upcoming films featuring their favourite superheroes including Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash.

But what's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson got to do with it all?

Here are five things we learned from Sunday's DC FanDome event.

First look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman

DC / Warner Bros Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne also known as Batman

British actor star Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves brought the first official trailer for The Batman to the virtual convention.

Pattinson was announced as the new Batman in 2019, taking over the role from Ben Affleck.

The trailer shows a Gotham City swarming with crime with Bruce Wayne trying to figure out his place in it all.

There are also appearances from the well-known characters Catwoman and police officer James Gordon.

Cheetah springs into action in Wonder Woman 1984

DC / Warner Bros Kristen Wiig plays Wonder Woman's latest rival, Cheetah

Gal Gadot returns as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 in this latest trailer alongside her love interest Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine.

However, the biggest reveal is of the film's main villain, Cheetah.

The character, played by Kristen Wiig, was seen in her human form in the first trailer released last year, but fans finally got to see what she looks like when transformed.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson / Instagram Dwayne Johnson released artwork of what he will look like as new character Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson revealed the first look of what he will look like as Black Adam - the next DC Comics character to get his own movie.

The video shown during FanDome gives a brief background to the character who is one of Shazam's biggest rivals and an anti-hero.

Johnson also told fans that Black Adam is one of the most powerful superheroes DC has ever created.

Other comic book characters including Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone will appear in the Black Adam movie.

The Flash gets a new suit

DC / Warner Bros The Flash in his new flashy outfit

There's no teaser trailer just yet for The Flash's first standalone movie.

But we did get our first look at Barry Allen's brand new superhero outfit.

Actor Ezra Miller will be back to play the title character in the upcoming film, which sees him use his quantum speed powers to try and save his late mother. But things don't go completely to plan!

New Justice League trailer

DC / Warner Bros Fans will be getting a new version of the 2017 Justice League film soon

Zack Snyder was the original director for DC's Justice League movie but was forced to step down from the job before it was completed.

Now, he has returned to deliver fans his vision of what he wanted the film to look like.

The latest trailer includes a number of new scenes which weren't included in the original version of the film, which came out in cinemas in 2017.

Snyder's version of Justice League - which will be shown in four hour-long episodes - will hit the streaming service HBO Max in 2021. But it doesn't currently have a launch date in the UK.