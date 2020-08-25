play
Watch Newsround

A round up of some amazing musical records

Last updated at 06:17
comments
View Comments
Elvis Drake and BTSGetty Images

K-Pop band BTS have broken a YouTube record with their new single, Dynamite.

The band's first ever all-English single had 98.3 million views just 24 hours after its release.

The previous record for most views within 24 hours was another K-Pop band called BLACKPINK.

With that in mind, lets take a look at some of the biggest record breaking musicians of all time.

Biggest selling album
Queen in the video for Bohemian RhapsodyEMI
This is what the band, Queen, looked like all the way back in 1975

Who buys albums anymore? Well, back in the olden days streaming didn't exist so owning a physical album was a BIG DEAL if you wanted to listen to your favourite music artists.

The biggest selling album of all time is a compilation album by the rock band, Queen.

You might know their music from the Bohemian Rhapsody movie. You know, galileo figaro magnifico and all that.

The band's "Greatest Hits" album has sold over six million copies in the UK since its release in 1981.

A major shout out for the queen of ballads, Adele, though.

Her "25" album has been bought more than five million times since being released in 2011.

Most streamed artist
drakeIan West

There are loads of streaming sites but the leading platform, Spotify, released its artists for the decade list last year.

Canadian rapper Drake came top of the pile for most streamed artist of the decade.

He was streamed more than 28 billion times.

To put that in context, there are only 7.8 billion people on Earth.

Most number ones
elvis presley.GAB Archive

Elvis Presley has the most number one singles in the UK ever.

The so-called king of rock and roll has topped the UK charts a massive 21 times.

Loads of these number ones were when he was at the height of his fame in the 1960s.

However, a few of them have been since he died, including the 2002 remix of his song, "A Little Less Conversation".

Hang on, who the heck is Elvis Presley I hear you say? Ask your grandparents.

Current music superstar Calvin Harris has some way to go if he wants to catch Elvis.

He's currently got 10 number ones to his name.

Most streamed music video
Despacito singersUniversal Music

The most streamed music video of all time is Latino smash hit, Despacito by Luis Fonsi.

It's close to breaking the seven billion mark on video sharing platform, YouTube.

That's despite only being released three years ago.

It's at no risk of being caught at the moment with Ed Sheeran's Shape of You song languishing behind in second place with just under five billion views.

More like this

Baloo and Mowgli in The Jungle Book

VOTE: Which is your most uplifting Disney song?

Voice-Kids-finalists.

The Voice Kids 2020: Meet the finalists

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

david mcclelland
play
1:50

Contact tracing: What's the latest on the NHS app?

aberdeen-city.

Lockdown restrictions easing in Aberdeen

comments
coral-reef.

Is The Great Barrier Reef recovering?

comments
Newsround Home