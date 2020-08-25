A round up of some amazing musical records

Getty Images

K-Pop band BTS have broken a YouTube record with their new single, Dynamite.

The band's first ever all-English single had 98.3 million views just 24 hours after its release.

The previous record for most views within 24 hours was another K-Pop band called BLACKPINK.

With that in mind, lets take a look at some of the biggest record breaking musicians of all time.

Biggest selling album

EMI This is what the band, Queen, looked like all the way back in 1975

Who buys albums anymore? Well, back in the olden days streaming didn't exist so owning a physical album was a BIG DEAL if you wanted to listen to your favourite music artists.

The biggest selling album of all time is a compilation album by the rock band, Queen.

You might know their music from the Bohemian Rhapsody movie. You know, galileo figaro magnifico and all that.

The band's "Greatest Hits" album has sold over six million copies in the UK since its release in 1981.

A major shout out for the queen of ballads, Adele, though.

Her "25" album has been bought more than five million times since being released in 2011.

Most streamed artist

There are loads of streaming sites but the leading platform, Spotify, released its artists for the decade list last year.

Canadian rapper Drake came top of the pile for most streamed artist of the decade.

He was streamed more than 28 billion times.

To put that in context, there are only 7.8 billion people on Earth.

Most number ones

Elvis Presley has the most number one singles in the UK ever.

The so-called king of rock and roll has topped the UK charts a massive 21 times.

Loads of these number ones were when he was at the height of his fame in the 1960s.

However, a few of them have been since he died, including the 2002 remix of his song, "A Little Less Conversation".

Hang on, who the heck is Elvis Presley I hear you say? Ask your grandparents.

Current music superstar Calvin Harris has some way to go if he wants to catch Elvis.

He's currently got 10 number ones to his name.

Most streamed music video

The most streamed music video of all time is Latino smash hit, Despacito by Luis Fonsi.

It's close to breaking the seven billion mark on video sharing platform, YouTube.

That's despite only being released three years ago.

It's at no risk of being caught at the moment with Ed Sheeran's Shape of You song languishing behind in second place with just under five billion views.