Coronavirus: 'Vitally important' children return to class says Boris Johnson

PA Media

It is "vitally important" children go back to school, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said in a message to parents.

As more schools begin to reopen in the coming days and weeks, the prime minister said the risk of contracting coronavirus in one was "very small".

He said "it is far more damaging for a child's development and their health... to be away from school any longer".

Mr Johnson's words come after the UK's four chief medical officers all signed a joint statement to reassure parents schools could reduce risks during the pandemic.

Many pupils in years seven, 12 and 14 in Northern Ireland are back at school on Monday, with the rest going back from 31 August.

Pupils in England and Wales are due to return to school from 1 September. In Scotland, schools have already reopened.

Number 10 Boris Johnson has spoken of the "moral duty" to reopen schools safely to all pupils

Mr Johnson said in a statement released on Sunday evening that he thanked school staff for spending the summer "making classrooms Covid-secure".

"We have always been guided by our scientific and medical experts, and we now know far more about coronavirus than we did earlier this year," he added.

Backing up comments from England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, Mr Johnson said that "the risk of contracting Covid-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child's development and their health and wellbeing to be away from school any longer".

It's vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Getty Images Each school will have to introduce their own social distancing plans

However, organisations which represent teachers across the country have said schools are being let down by the lack of a "plan B" as they prepare to reopen.

The NEU, the UK's largest teaching union, said more staff, extra teaching space and clearer guidance on what to do if there is a spike in cases was needed for schools to reopen safely.