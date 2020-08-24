play
Watch Newsround

VOTE: Which is your most uplifting Disney song?

Last updated at 08:04
comments
View Comments (2)
Baloo and Mowgli in The Jungle BookWalt Disney

The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book has been voted the most uplifting song on the Disney+ streaming service.

The song featured in the 1967 animated film, received 40% of the vote in a poll for the Radio Times, which 11,426 people from across the UK took part in.

You've Got A Friend In Me from Pixar's Toy Story and Hakuna Matata from The Lion King came in joint second with 29% each.

Tim Glanfield from Radio Times said: "It's no surprise to see that Disney classics both old and new mean so much to the British public, and iconic songs like The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book continue to cheer up the nation over half a century after they were first released."

Newsround wants to know which Disney song you find the most uplifting from our list below. Pick your favourites and leave us a comment below about your choice.

If you can't see this list then click here instead.

More like this

mulan-poster-disney.

Disney delays Star Wars and Mulan releases

Halle-Bailey

The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake

lion-key-characters.

Disney+ launch quiz: How well do you know your Disney films?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • I voted you got a friend in me .

  • I like all

Top Stories

Pupils in class at a primary school

Boris Johnson: 'Vitally important' children return to class

comments
7
school leavers and year 7s
play
1:38

Getting lost? New uniforms? Your starting a new school questions answered

dad-and-daughter-baking.

Send us your videos: What's the best thing you've learned during lockdown?

comments
3
Newsround Home