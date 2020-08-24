VOTE: Which is your most uplifting Disney song?

Walt Disney

The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book has been voted the most uplifting song on the Disney+ streaming service.

The song featured in the 1967 animated film, received 40% of the vote in a poll for the Radio Times, which 11,426 people from across the UK took part in.

You've Got A Friend In Me from Pixar's Toy Story and Hakuna Matata from The Lion King came in joint second with 29% each.

Tim Glanfield from Radio Times said: "It's no surprise to see that Disney classics both old and new mean so much to the British public, and iconic songs like The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book continue to cheer up the nation over half a century after they were first released."

Newsround wants to know which Disney song you find the most uplifting from our list below. Pick your favourites and leave us a comment below about your choice.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this list then click here instead.