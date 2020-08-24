Champions League final: Bayern Munich beat PSG and here's what we learnt

Getty Images Bayern Munich won their sixth European title in their 11th final

It's official - Bayern Munich are the champions of Europe!

The German club beat Paris St-Germain of France 1-0 in Sunday night's Champions League final.

But the game was very different to the Champions League finals of the past. It was played in a big stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, but there were no fans there.

Like other football competitions which returned after lockdown, there have been no crowds, new formats and strict rules to follow.

So what did we learn from this year's competition?

Bayern Munich are the best!

The club won their sixth European title thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman - who used to play for PSG. In fact, he grew up supporting PSG and is still their youngest-ever player - he was just 16 when he played for them!

The winger scored with a header after 59 minutes.

It meant Bayern won a trophy the likes of Liverpool - who won it last year - Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona had all been knocked out of in earlier rounds.

But they didn't just finish ahead of the other big clubs - they did it in some style...

Winning the trophy today is the best thing that could happen to us. We worked incredibly hard and in the end it came through to be the best team in Europe. Serge Gnabry , Bayern Munich football player

Bayern Munich set lots of records along the way

Bayern Munich became the first and only team ever to win all games they played in a single Champions League campaign.

They achieved a maximum 18 points from their six group games including a 7-2 victory against Tottenham.

When the competition restarted again after lockdown as a mini-tournament in Portugal, they beat Chelsea 4-1, then hammered Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals and Lyon 3-0 in the semi-finals. With victory in the final, it meant Bayern won all 11 games.

They also scored 43 goals in total - 18 more than any other side in the competition.

Did you know? Only Barcelona have ever scored more than Bayern Munich's 43 goals in a single Champions League campaign. The Spanish club scored 45 and still hold the record - but they played five more games than Bayern did.

Could the 'mini-tournament' stay after coronavirus?

Getty Images Aleksander Ceferin is the president of Uefa, who run the Champions League competition

The restrictions put on football during lockdown meant things had to be a little different for the competition to finish.

The games were all postponed for 85 days until a safe way to play had been decided.

Uefa, which is in charge of football in Europe, made lots of changes to how the games would work.

The most notable was that the games were played in a knockout style from the quarter-finals onwards.

All games were played in Lisbon, with no crowds to keep the public safe.

Some people liked the 'knockout' style so much they want it to stay for future leagues because of how successful this one was!

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has said this might not be the last we have seen of this new style.

Some of the Bayern Munich stars might be playing in the Premier League next season

With some players' contracts ending, there is lots of talk about whether the stars of the Champions League final will stay at their clubs or go.

Midfielder Thiago Alcântara could decide to make a move from Bayern Munich to a club like Liverpool, according to some reports.

PSG defender Thiago Silva has been linked to Chelsea and there is even talk of the goal scorer Kingsley Coman moving to the Premier League too.

PSG's big stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are probably too expensive for any other club ion the world to buy - but there has been talk of another superstar joining them in Paris next season...

Could Messi be playing for PSG next season?

Getty Images Could Messi make a move?

There is lots of talk about Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona to play for PSG.

That's because Barcelona were humiliated in the competition by Bayern Munich and some feel he may have grown fed up in Spain. But PSG are one of the few clubs in the world that could afford to buy him.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about this after Sunday's game and said Messi is "very welcome" at his club but thinks he will remain at Barcelona.

What did you think of the the new style Champions League? Who do you think will move where?