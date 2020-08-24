Rules on outdoor sports changing in Scotland

Getty Images Adults can play outdoor contact sport from today, but under 12's must wait until September

Concerts, sport and funfairs will be allowed as more of Scotland's lockdown rules are eased.

Organised outdoor contact sports, like rugby - are now allowed to be played by all adults.

The rules are that anyone over the age of 12 can now play, but those 12 and under can't until September 14 2020.

Concerts and other performances, like plays, can also return but under the new rules they must take place outside.

The rules state people should keep to social distancing rules, have high hygiene levels and there should be limited audience members in order to have these performances safely.

Arcades, funfairs and bingo halls are all allowed to reopen and learner drivers can have lessons.

All of these activities had been stopped to keep people safe from the coronavirus back in March.

On August 31 2020, more rules are due to be eased in Scotland.

These will be on swimming pools, indoor gyms and indoor sports centres.