TikTok plans legal action over US ban

TikTok says it will launch a legal challenge against President Donald Trump's plans to ban the app in the US.

The president signed an executive order earlier this month which stopped US businesses from working with TikTok and the messaging app WeChat.

Mr Trump said that the apps, which are Chinese-owned, are a threat to America's "national security, foreign policy and the economy".

In a statement TikTok said it would challenge President Trump's decision in court to ensure that "our company and users are treated fairly".

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social platforms in the world, and has been downloaded more than two billion times.

The video-sharing app is used by 80 million Americans every month, and the US is also home to its biggest star, Charli D'Amelio, who has over 75 million followers.

But some, including the president, are concerned that the app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is passing on information to the Chinese government.

TikTok says it has never handed over any US data user to Chinese authorities.

Mr Trump has said he is concerned that TikTok is collecting data from US users and it could be passed to the Chinese government

If the ban against TikTok is upheld, it would probably mean that Apple and Google would no longer be able to list the app in their stores.

A similar thing happened in the US to another Chinese owned phone company called Huawei.

However with the ban on TikTok set to begin from the 15 September, the app could still be bought by American company Microsoft, which would take over operations in the US, Canada and New Zealand.

TikTok says it has tried to work with Mr Trump's government for nearly a year but the administration pays "no attention to facts".

Chinese firm Tencent. which owns WeChat - the other app facing a ban because of President Trump's executive order - launched its own legal challenge on Friday.

The app is very popular with users who have family in China, where other major social networking platforms - such as WhatsApp and Facebook - are blocked.

"Having it suddenly cut off would be disastrous and frightening for people, especially in the pandemic," said lawyer Michael Bien, who's representing those challenging President Trump's ban.