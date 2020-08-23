The Voice Kids 2020: Meet the finalists

ITV

Four young singers have made it to the final of The Voice Kids 2020.

Coach Danny Jones said it was the "hardest decision" he'd ever made as the show's finalists were picked on Saturday.

Each of the coaches, Danny, Pixie, Paloma and will.i.am, started the night with three acts and had to pick just one to go through to the final.

As the McFly singer chose his finalist, host Emma Willis told Danny: "I don't think I've ever seen you look quite so nervous!"

"This is really, really, difficult," he said as he chose George Elliot who had performed his version of Queen's Radio Gaga.

Meanwhile Will chose Victoria Alsina as his final act - she's one of the youngest ever finalists in the show's history at the age of seven.

Victoria's note-perfect performance of Mariah Carey's Hero saw her reach the final ahead of Savannah Sunique and Amos Thakid who had performed his own song No Violence.

Will said it was a tough decision: "My gut is split into three equal parts. The person I'm taking through is.. Victoria."

Paloma Faith's choice of finalist was Dara McNicholl, who sang the Prince song Nothing Compares 2U.

Finally, Pixie Lott picked Justine Afante who had the tough task of being the last singer on the night. She blew the coaches away with an incredible performance of Whitney Houston's One Moment In Time.

Choosing Justine for the final, Pixie said: "I really think there's something super special in all of you. I feel so lucky and grateful that all of you are on my team. I love you all, I'm going to go with... Justine."

The winner will be revealed on Saturday 29 August when the final is shown on TV.

The prize is £30,000 towards the winner's musical education as well as a family holiday to Orlando, Florida.

It's being pre-recorded in front of a 'virtual audience'. because of the coronavirus and social distancing.

A selection of fans will be able to watch the show online ahead of it airing on ITV and will vote to decide the winner of the series.

