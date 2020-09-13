Star Wars The Mandalorian season 2: Baby Yoda, Boba Fett and more

Disney+

Last year a new Star Wars series called The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ and was an instant hit.

The series overtook Stranger Things as the top streaming TV show in the US and that success was arguably down to one little green thing... Baby Yoda.

The Madalorian received praise for a new story set in the Star Wars universe, as well as nostalgic nods to the original films, but the character of Baby Yoda, known officially as 'The Child', became a cultural phenomenon.

Now Baby Yoda, the Mandalorian and co are back for a second series that's set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away... But what do we know so far?

What's the story?

After finding and deciding to protect Baby Yoda in series one, this season will follow the Mando as he tries to find out more about 'The Child's' origins.

The story is set some years after Return of the Jedi, so what's left of the Empire is scheming to capture The Child so they can use its force powers to help them regain control in the galaxy.

Hot on the heels of the Mando, Baby Yoda and their friends is Imperial officer, Moff Gideon.

Disney+ Bad guy Moff Gideon returns for The Mandalorian season 2

Although not much is known about the mysterious bad guy, Gideon played by Giancarlo Esposito was introduced in the final episode of last season, where it was revealed he has a special weapon; a black lightsaber called the 'Darksaber'.

Speaking to the magazine Entertainment Weekly, Esposito said:

"I'll be going toe-to-toe with Mando - It's an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there's an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me.

"You may think I'm a villain, but I'm trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Disney+ The Mandalorian will be joined by friends Cara Dune and Greef Karga

Returning characters?

Along with Gideon, The Mandalorian's pals; rebel-turned-mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) will return to help protect The Child in season 2.

But characters from other Star Wars shows and films could make an appearance as well.

Rumours include Temuera Morrison joining the cast, he played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, and clone troopers in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

As Jango Fett met an untimely end at the hands of Mace Windu in Attack of the Clones, perhaps Morrison will appear as an ageing clone trooper.

Also said to be making an appearance is the Lego movie's Rosario Dawson who will be playing the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, a character from the Clone Wars animated series.

But perhaps the biggest rumour of all is that the original inspiration for the Mandalorian, Boba Fett is set to appear in this series.

Boba Fett was eaten by the mighty Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi, in its belly he was getting digested over one thousand years. However fans have often speculated about how such an iconic character might've made his escape, so perhaps we'll finally find out.

Getty Images Could Boba Fett return in the Mandalorian season 2?

Production of season 2 finished just in time!

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says that The Mandalorian season 2 only finished filming five days before coronavirus shut down productions across the world.

"It was literally five days and the country went down. We were enormously lucky," Kennedy says, explaining that editing the series was done with staff working from home.

"Even though we wondered to what extent people could work remotely, our IT department and ILM (Industrial Light and Magic) had everybody up and running within a week, working from home and continuing to work in the cutting room and on visual effects shots. It was pretty staggering how quickly they got everybody up and running. So we haven't really lost any time."

Disney+ The Mandalorian used a digital wall to create different locations

A new way of filming

Something that has benefited the Mandalorian during the coronavirus lockdown is that so much of the series is filmed using a virtual set.

Over half of season one was actually filmed indoors, with the same techniques used for season two.

So as other movies and TV shows were sent home early from filming locations as countries around the world went into lockdown, The Mandalorian was filmed in the same location, in a studio, using a HD, LED wall.

For decades, film and TV have used green and blue screens to place actors into new environments in post production. Now, this new technique can project 3D environments in real time behind actors. So although it might look like the cast are on location, they're actually inside a studio.

Getty Images George Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney in 2012

George Lucas says he likes it

As C3PO would say: "Thank the maker", because The Mandalorian wouldn't be possible without George Lucas.

George Lucas created Star Wars in the 1970s, the first film called 'Star Wars' was released in the UK in 1977.

But the movie's success was a surprise - the original Star Wars faced many problems before it hit the big screen.

The film was over budget, behind schedule and was rejected twice before being picked up by 20th Century Fox.

But the rest, as they say, is history.

Following the film's success George Lucas realised he could fulfil his dream of making a movie saga which has now spanned more than nine films.

A spin-off from the main movies, The Mandalorian has combined new technology with practical effects, such as the Baby Yoda puppet. A technique that was used a lot in the original films.

Disney/Lucasfilm Sadly Baby Yoda isn't real, he's controlled by puppeteers. The original Yoda from the Empire Strikes Back was a puppet too

Although Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney in 2012, he still offers advice and has an interest in new Star Wars content and even visited the set of the Mandalorian for season 2.

One of the series directors, Dave Filoni says he has received lots of help from Lucas:

"When I talk with him, I like to get more knowledge," Filoni said, revealing Lucas seems to like The Mandalorian.

"He's been very complimentary. I think he's enjoyed the show, and he said he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer."

The Mandalorian Season 2 lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30.