Fortnite: Is Thor joining the game in a Marvel crossover?

Marvel / Epic Games How Thor might look in Fortnite

Players of Fortnite will be familiar with escaping the storm, but now a new storm could be on its way in the form of Marvel's god of thunder, Thor!

In the latest hint about Fortnite's new season, a cryptic post on social media from the game's official Twitter account included the Fortnite logo with an image of Thor inside it, along with the Marvel logo and a hammer, lightning bolt and rainbow emoji - what a combo!

Although there is not much information out at the moment, the post does include a date - Aug 27 - which is the day that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will begin.

Fortnite/Twitter/Epic Games A social media post from Fortnite hinted that Thor could soon be in the game

This won't be the first time Marvel and Fortnite have combined.

Players who had access to, and finished, the Marvel Avengers beta were given Hulk and Hulkbuster hands to use as a pickaxes.

But at the moment it's unclear whether Thor will just be a superhero skin that players can unlock, like Deadpool and Aquaman, or whether fans of the game can expect something more.

EPIC GAMES/MARVEL In 2018 an Avengers crossover meant players could use Thanos in Fortnite

An Infinity War crossover is Chapter 1 Season 4 saw players capturing The Infinity Gauntlet to play as Marvel's ultimate villain Thanos, complete with extra powers and abilities.

However it doesn't appear that this tie-in will have anything to do with Marvel movies, including the 2022 release Thor: Love and Thunder. Nor does it appear to be a second collaboration with the Marvel Avengers video game.

Instead, the image of Thor shown in the official tweet seems to show a version of the character that appears in Marvel comics.

Whether this latest Marvel crossover means a themed Fortnite battle pass, or even an entire Marvel comics themed season remains to be seen. Fans will only know for sure once we get an official announcement from developer Epic Games!

Epic Games / Marvel Planet-eating Marvel character Galactus has featured in a comic book in Fortnite

More clues things are about to change

Along with all the hints involving Thor, a comic book has also appeared in the game, with new pages getting added each day.

It shows a short story involving Thor and another Marvel character, the planet-eating Galactus.

In the story Galactus finds a rift in space, and heads toward it to feed on what lies beyond, despite Thor trying to stop him.

Could Galactus and Thor be heading to the Fortnite map?

Epic Games A rift has appeared in the sky in Fortnite

Fortnite Rifts

If while playing Fortnite, take a moment to look into the sky and you'll notice a rift has appeared, it looks like a blue crack in the sky.

Epic Games first introduced rifts in the Fortnite sky back in Chapter 1 Season 4.

The first crack formed after the "blast off" event and saw portals appearing on different parts of the map.

In season 5, the rift in the sky was dripping sand from the middle, and during the summer skirmish, the rift turned purple and began shooting purple lightning at the cactus on a hill in Paradise Palms.

The worldwide creative director at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, tweeted that: "It's ALL connected. Pay attention. The story is about to kick into overdrive."