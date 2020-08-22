play
Little Mix swap packed arenas for virtual 'uncancelled' gig

Last updated at 11:07
Little-Mix-Uncancelled.Meerkat Music

Their summer tour may have been cancelled, but Little Mix were back on stage performing to thousands of fans on Friday night.

While stadiums and venues across the UK remain closed for performances, the girl band streamed a virtual concert online.

The pre-recorded gig which was called 'Uncancelled' has already had 300,000 views on YouTube.

Did you watch the virtual concert? Let us know what you thought in the comments.

Little-Mix-Uncancelled.Meerkat Music

The free-to-watch performance, presented by Meerkat Music, saw the band perform recent releases Holiday and Break Up Song together for the first time.

With lots of traditional concerts cancelled this year because of coronavirus, many artists have been performing virtually for their fans.

So, we want to know if you prefer seeing your favourite stars perform online or in person? Join in our vote:

If you cannot see this vote click here.

Katy Perry and BTS are among artists who have performed without an audience recently, with each finding ways to connect with their fans through a screen.

BTS's Bang Bang Con live stream featured an interactive light stick, synced to the performance that fans could use at home, while Katy Perry had a live Q+A before her performance of Daisies during an Amazon Music concert in May.

Video game Fortnite has also been putting on live streamed gigs - including a huge one called Party Royale to celebrate there being 350 million registered players globally. It featured performances from Dillon Francis and Steve Aoki.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • I am both as you can choose if you can't be bothered to go to the gig you can watch it at home if you want to go you can it's just waiting there for you

  • Both but that’s just my opinion 😊

  • The real thing pls😏

  • Both 😊

    • ivy replied: Same

  • It's better to have a choice so that people who can't travel are able to see the show.

