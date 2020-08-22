Little Mix swap packed arenas for virtual 'uncancelled' gig

Meerkat Music

Their summer tour may have been cancelled, but Little Mix were back on stage performing to thousands of fans on Friday night.

While stadiums and venues across the UK remain closed for performances, the girl band streamed a virtual concert online.

The pre-recorded gig which was called 'Uncancelled' has already had 300,000 views on YouTube.

The free-to-watch performance, presented by Meerkat Music, saw the band perform recent releases Holiday and Break Up Song together for the first time.

With lots of traditional concerts cancelled this year because of coronavirus, many artists have been performing virtually for their fans.

So, we want to know if you prefer seeing your favourite stars perform online or in person? Join in our vote:

Katy Perry and BTS are among artists who have performed without an audience recently, with each finding ways to connect with their fans through a screen.

BTS's Bang Bang Con live stream featured an interactive light stick, synced to the performance that fans could use at home, while Katy Perry had a live Q+A before her performance of Daisies during an Amazon Music concert in May.

Video game Fortnite has also been putting on live streamed gigs - including a huge one called Party Royale to celebrate there being 350 million registered players globally. It featured performances from Dillon Francis and Steve Aoki.