What have you learned during lockdown?

Lots of you have either returned to school or are about to go back after several months off because of lockdown.

But that hasn't stopped you learning!

For many pupils the classroom was swapped for lessons at home, when schools closed back in March because of the coronavirus.

Some students continued going to school throughout the lockdown as their parents and carers are key workers, but classroom setups and sizes looked very different.

So, we want to know what the best thing is that you've learned during lockdown.

Perhaps you developed a cool skill, picked up a brand new hobby or learned something interesting about yourself or the people around you.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. 10-year-old Daisy has tried out cooking, learned how to say her name in sign language and picked up some German!

