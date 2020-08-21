Junior Bake Off: Who's the new judge?

Mark Bourdillon / Love Productions Prue and Liam judged last year's competitors on Junior Bake Off

What's jam-packed with kids taking on tricky technical challenges and creating mind-blowing showstoppers? It's Junior Bake Off of course!

Some big changes have been announced for the upcoming series of the show.

Author and pastry chef Ravneet Gill will be coming on board as the newest judge. She'll be replacing Prue Leith who isn't able to take part in series six because of delays to filming this year.

Prue shared the news with fans on social media, saying: "I am so sorry not to be doing Junior this year, delays to filming meant that there was a clash with schedules, but I'm delighted to welcome Rav to the Bake Off family and hope she enjoys working on the show as much as I have."

Lots of shows have seen delays to filming this year because of the coronavirus.

Ravneet shared her excitement about joining the Junior Bake Off gang on Instagram. She posted a picture with fellow judge Liam Charles and presenter Harry Hill, saying:

"SO HAPPY to finally shout about what I've been up to. I'm the new judge on Junior Bake Off!! I get to work with these two who have me laughing all day. VERY very excited to get stuck in and nurture new talent, I can't wait to see what these bakers come up with."

Ravneet has worked as a professional pastry chef in some of London's top restaurants and she's also written a book all abut baking.

There's no date yet for when it'll be on TV, but filming is now underway.

What about The Great British Bake Off?

Twitter/@BritishBakeOff

While the production of Junior Bake Off might only just be getting started, the adult version - The Great British Bake Off - has already finished filming for this year!

The process was quite different because of coronavirus restrictions. It's been reported that all the show's cast and crew had to stay together at a secret location to ensure people were kept safe.

Everyone was regularly tested to make sure they had no symptoms and all the filming took place in just six weeks.

It's also been reported that 12 kitchens were built on site for this series' bakers to practice on their days off!

Comedian Matt Lucas is a co-host on the programme's 11th series. He replaced Sandi Toksvig who left the show earlier this year and will be presenting alongside Noel Fielding.

