NIALL BENVIE/WTML The Last Ent of Affric is Scotland's 2019 Tree of the Year

Five contenders to be named Scotland's Tree of the Year have been announced.

The tree which wins the public vote will receive a care package worth £1,000.

As the tree sadly can't celebrate its win by going out to dinner with its friends, the money will instead be spent on improving the tree's health, and for the community to celebrate having such a great tree!

The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges which considered 50 trees - about double the usual number - nominated by the public.