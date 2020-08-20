Greta Thunberg: 'We want leaders to step out of their comfort zones'

Reuters Greta and other young climate activists met with Germany's leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel

Greta Thunberg has told world leaders they need to step out of their "comfort zones" and tackle the "climate crisis".

The activist made the comments when she met with Germany's leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Greta was joined for the 90-minute meeting by other young climate activists from the Fridays for Future movement, including Luisa Neubauer from Germany, along with Anuna De Wever and Adelaide Charlier from Belgium.

Getty Images Greta was joined by other young climate activists for the meeting

It also marked two years since Greta first went on strike from school to bring attention to climate change.

Though the physical strikes have had to stop because of the coronavirus pandemic, facemasks and social distancing meant she was able to have this big meeting.

They also delivered a petition letter calling for EU leaders to end investments in the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels.

Afterwards Greta said: "We asked her (Chancellor Merkel) to treat the climate crisis like you treat any other crisis and we told her to face the climate emergency which was also the core message of our open letter.

"What we want is leaders, we want people, to step up, to dare to step out of their comfort zones, to prioritise the future ahead of them now and to be brave enough to think long-term and take care of people."