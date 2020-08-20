play
Northern Ireland: Lockdown rule changes affect meet-ups

Last updated at 16:39
Getty Images

Changes to lockdown rules in Northern Ireland mean fewer people will be able to meet up.

Health minister Robin Swann announced that from next week, outdoor gatherings in the country will be reduced from a maximum of 30 people to 15.

The number of people who can meet indoors is also being changed.

At the moment ten people from four different households can get together inside, but that will drop to six people from just two households.

The changes are being made to try and help cut the number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland, after there has been an increase there.

PA Media
Health Minister Robin Swann announced the changes on Thursday

"I need to address what I believe to be a growing problem of some people dismissing the figures and becoming increasingly flippant in regards to the impact of this virus," the Health Minister said.

He added that the police would be focusing on "hotspot areas" where there have been spikes in the number of cases.

