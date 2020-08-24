Notting Hill Carnival: How will it be different this year?

The carnival draws huge crowds every year

Notting Hill Carnival is a huge event that takes place on the streets of west London every year.

It's a celebration of all things relating to Caribbean culture and is famous for its vibrant music, food and big crowds of people dancing in brightly coloured outfits.

It's a day when people of all ages and backgrounds can celebrate together.

However, there won't be a physical carnival this year because of the coronavirus and it's the first time this has happened in the event's 54 year history.

The carnival joins a long list of other big events which have had to be either cancelled or held virtually in 2020. Notting Hill Carnival will going ahead online.

What can we expect from this year's carnival?

PA Media Lots of colourful Notting Hill Carnival outfits will be displayed online this year

Four channels will be streaming performances and entertainment over the bank holiday weekend from 29 August.

The festivities will kick off with a live countdown which will be shown on a large screen at Piccadilly Circus.

BBC Radio 1xtra's DJ Ace and Capital Xtra's Remel London will be presenting on the main stage channel.

PA Media Preparations are currently underway for this year's virtual carnival

The organisers of the carnival have lots of videos and music lined up which celebrate Caribbean culture and heritage, with performances from steelpan bands and calypso dancers.

The music platform Spotify is partnering with the carnival's organisers this year. The streaming service will have a dedicated microsite on the official Notting Hill website. Fans will be able to access a full virtual musical lineup and playlist takeovers from big names including Jamaican artist Koffee and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

