UK Youth clubs at risk of closure

Thousands of youth clubs could be a risk of closing in England.

Research by the National Youth Agency has shown that 2,000 of the 10,000 youth projects in England will struggle to reopen following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

All youth clubs were forced to temporarily close as part of coronavirus lockdown measures announced in the UK back in March.

On 29 June most could reopen again, with social distancing restrictions in place, meaning only around 10% of the people who normally attend could visit.

Many youth clubs say they are struggling to afford to stay open as they can't raise money from things like hosting weddings and community events.

The government has said it's providing £500 million to be invested in youth services.

