Manchester Arena attack: Man jailed for 55 years

Last updated at 13:19
Bees-painted-on-wall.Getty Images

A man involved in planning the attack at Manchester Arena in 2017 will spend at least 55 years in prison.

Hashem Abedi, 23, helped his older brother Salman organise the attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

It happened on May 22 2017, as thousands of men, women and children left the gig.

Many people were injured and 22 people died.

Abedi was convicted in March after a court heard he was "just as guilty" as his brother, who set off the explosion.

The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, told the court "he may never be released" from prison.

