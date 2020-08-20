Alphonso Davies: Five things you should know about Bayern Munich star

Getty Images

Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final with German club Bayern Munich is "a dream come true".

The 19-year-old joined Bayern from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019.

He is set to become the first Canada international to play in the final of Europe's elite club competition, when Bayern take on Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.

Newsround takes a look at Alphonso's inspiring journey from being a refugee, to becoming a young star at one of football's biggest clubs.

From refugee to rising star

Reuters

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana in Africa.

His parents had fled there during the Second Liberian Civil War, which displaced more than 450,000 people.

"I was born in Ghana. My parents had to flee from Liberia so it wasn't easy running away. You don't know where your kids are, things are all over the place. I think three years ago was the first time I saw my sister," he told BBC Sport during an interview in 2019.

The family moved to the city of Windsor in Canada when Davies was four, and later settled in Edmonton.

"It was a tough time for the family, and I'm happy that they came to a good country like Canada, where we can be something," he said.

"So every time I step out on the field, I do it for my family. I do it for them."

Davies started his career playing for local clubs in his city - Edmonton Internazionale, Edmonton Strikers, the St. Nicholas Soccer Academy and the FC Edmonton Academy - making an impact wherever he went.

O Canada

Getty Images Alphonso started his football career in Canada and went on to play for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps

Alphonso had to wait another 13 years before he would receive his Canadian citizenship on 6 June 2017 after taking a test.

He told the BBC: "So going to the test, I was really nervous. I was like 'I don't know this' so I just guessed. And that was the only one I got wrong. I aced it!"

"I called my mum, and she was like 'I'm so happy for you'."

Then the day got even more exciting for Alphonso, who was now officially a Canadian.

"I hung up the phone, and the next phone call was the first team coach for Canada [national team]," Davies said.

"They said 'We want you to come to Montreal to be part of the team' and I was like oh my… this day can't get better."

Already racking up firsts

Getty Images Alphonso Davies scoring for Canada at the 2017 Concacaf Cup... and becoming a record-breaker!

Alphonso joined the professional team Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) - the biggest league in North America - in 2016.

His progress was quick and he made history as the first player born in the 2000s to play in the MLS. He was 15 years, eight months and 15 days old.

He then became the youngest footballer to play for the Canadian men's national team in June 2017.

At the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup - a major competition for national teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean - he became the youngest ever male goal scorer for Canada when he scored two goals against French Guiana.

It also made him the youngest player to score at the Concacaf Gold Cup, and the first player born in the 21st century to score at a major international tournament.

Wie ist dein Deutsch? (FYI that means 'How is your German?')

Reuters Alphonso Davies (pictured left) has already won the German league title and German DFB Cup with Bayern Munich this season

Alphonso has been living in Germany since January 2019, when he moved there to play for Bayern Munich.

Speaking to BBC Sport last year, he talked about learning the German language.

"It's coming along. I can say my name. Ich bin Alphonso Davies."

Not bad! But still a little bit more work to do...

Most stylish baller

Instagram / @alphonsodaviess We've got a feeling that Alphonso likes trainers

When asked who he thought was the best and worst dressed footballer at Bayern Munich, he was pretty confident with his answers.

"I think in my opinion, the best dressed would have to be me."

And the player with the worst style?

"Thomas Muller. I'm sorry," he added. Better luck next time Thomas!