California fires: Extreme heat and lightning sparks huge fires

Getty Images Firefighters have been tackling the blazes and evacuating people from their homes to safety

Emergency services are tackling hundreds of fires in the American state of California.

The blazes are thought to have been caused by a heatwave, combined with 11,000 lightning strikes which hit California over the last three days.

It's as a temperature of 54.4C was recorded in the state's Death Valley National Park over the weekend - experts think that could be the highest temperature to have ever been recorded on Earth.

"We are experiencing fires the likes of which we haven't seen in many, many years," California Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

He declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and said 367 known fires have been recorded so far, although this number could go up.

"As those lightning strikes spark, as you have a lot of smoke, you have a difficult time determining total number of fires until certain things clear and we have the opportunity to go to more remote parts of the state," he added.

Thousands of people have had to leave their homes in areas near San Francisco in Northern California. The fires in the area were driven by winds on Tuesday.

Officials went door-to-door throughout the night to evacuate residents from their houses in order to keep them safe.

The city of Vacaville, which is home to around 100,000 people, has seen 50 structures burned down, with another 50 damaged by the blaze according to fire officials.

There's also been lots of smoke in some parts of the state, with people posting images of San Francisco blanketed in a thick layer on social media.

Reuters Some parts of the state are blanketed in smoke

The hot temperatures in California have also led to an increase in electricity usage as people attempt to keep cool.

The state's energy operator has been asking residents to limit their electricity use to avoid scheduled blackouts. This would leave millions of people without power for extended periods of time.

On Tuesday night more than 37,000 homes across California lost power, officials told CNN.