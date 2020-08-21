play
Massive gold nuggets found by diggers on Australian TV

Last updated at 07:13
Brent Shannon and Ethan West found the gold nuggets while on TV show Aussie Gold Hunters

Imagine digging for gold and actually finding some! Now imagine discovering it was worth a fortune!

Well that's exactly what happened to these gold hunters in southern Australia.

They found two giant chunks of gold with a combined weight of 3.5kg - about the weight of an Xbox One - that are worth almost £200,000.

Brent Shannon and Ethan West found the stones near gold-mining town Tarnagulla in the state of Victoria, in the southeast of the country.

Their amazing discovery was shown on TV show Aussie Gold Hunters, which follows teams who dig in goldfields in remote parts of Australia.

After using metal detectors to check for any signs of gold, they began digging and found the golden nuggets with the help of Mr West's father.

The nuggets weigh around 3.5kg (7.7 lb) in combined weight

Mr West said that during four years of mining for gold, he is picked up "probably thousands" of pieces."

But he added: "These are definitely one of the most significant finds.

"To have two large chunks in one day is quite amazing."

Mr Shannon told Australian TV show Sunrise, that they were optimistic they'd find something good because the area of ground was untouched and hadn't been mined before.

The Discovery Channel think collectors could even pay up to 30% more for the nuggets than their estimated value.

Gold mining in Australia began in the 1850s, and the country remains one of the world's biggest producers of gold.

The town of Tarnagulla itself was founded during the Victoria gold rush and became very wealthy for a period of time when people in search of gold moved there to make their fortune.

