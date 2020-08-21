Amazing pictures: Check out these incredible images from an Ausrtalian photography competition
The amazing shots made it into the final of the Beaker Street Science Photography Prize, a competition in Tasmania on the island state of Australia.
The little one said 'roll over' - These Southern Elephant Seals were photographed having a cosy lie down close to the at Davis Station in Antarctica.
Chris Wilson
This stunning shot shows the incredible Noctiluca scintillans, commonly known as Sea Sparkle.
Saskia Sparshott
The photographer took this while volunteering on a six-year project documenting the life of Tasmanian devils. The scientist was checking the health of the baby in its mother's pouch.
Heath Holden
‘Little Pollinator’ - This bee was caught sitting on this pretty flower in The Hobart Botanical Gardens, in Tasmania.
Jarrah King
‘Leap Day Lights’ - Taken back in February both the red and yellow of the southern lights (Aurora Australis) can be seen in the sky, while the cool blue of bioluminescence is visible in the sea.
Tim Grimsey
‘The Feet’ - Whose feet are they you might ask? They're the feet of a male Emperor penguin. They have a very special job too, because this is where he incubates the egg containing their baby for 75 days during the Antarctic winter.
Kimberley Kliska
‘Gondwana rainforest’ - Some of the trees in this rainforest are about 180 million years old, and others are roughly 550 million years old.
Charles Chadwick
‘RUST’ - This image shows a ship called The Laura, a twin screw steamer that was shipwrecked in 1933 and has rusted away over the years.
Toby Schrapel
‘Cribraria cancellata’ - These are slime moulds which were spotted next to a wildflower species called the silver banksia.
Sarah Lloyd
'Riding the Antarctic Jellyfish Bus' - This underwater photograph of the jellyfish was taken under Antarctic sea ice.
Emiliano Cimoli
‘Interstellar Attraction’ - This image shows what happens when an extraterrestrial iron meteorite and a terrestrial magnetite iron ore crystal interact.
Sean O’Connell
‘On The Tiles’ - These children - and their toy sloth - are enjoying the waves at low tide, as the the water evaporates in these 'pan formations'.