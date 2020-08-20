The Masked Singer: Everything we know about the second season

Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA Wire

It had us all singing "Who's that behind the mask?" during the first season, and now The Masked Singer is returning with a new judge.

It's arguably the weirdest singing competition to have ever hit TV screens in the UK - where else can you watch celebs dressed as anything from a unicorn to a tree singing on stage?!

Filming for the second season had to be put on hold because of the coronavirus, but it's expected to start again in September or October. But it will look a little different.

British comedian Mo Gilligan will be replacing American comedian Ken Jeong on the judges' panel.

PA Media

Ken has said he is "gutted" he isn't able to come to the UK for filming - it's because of travel restrictions that are currently in place.

He said: "I had so much fun on season one of The Masked Singer UK, I told the team nothing short of a global pandemic would stop me from coming back for season two!"

"I hope when things start to normalise I can return and offer my expertise on all things British, like the Australian Open," he joked.

As well as a new judge coming on board, other expected changes include socially-distanced audience members and judges.

The first series proved to be a massive hit, drawing in millions of viewers every weekend.

It saw lots of celebrities, whose identities were cleverly hidden by crazy costumes, battle it out to be crowned the champion.

Former Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts nabbed the top prize as Queen Bee last year, but who will be taking part in season two?

