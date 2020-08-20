play
Watch Newsround

What's it been like being a film reporter during the coronavirus lockdown?

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way we watch films.

More and more film companies are moving their films away from the big screen and over to streaming platforms like Disney + and Netflix.

Cinemas have only just re-opened again following the decision of governments across the world to close them due to fears around the spreading of coronavirus.

Newsround's young reporter Sofia caught up with BBC Radio 1's film expert, Ali Plumb, to find out how his job has changed since coronavirus lockdown in March.

Watch more videos

Video

What's it been like being a film reporter during the coronavirus lockdown?

Video

How to spot fake news about the Beirut blast

Video

Amazing Tibetan dance record!

Video

Who's getting the best of the hot weather?

Video

Strange News: The week's strangest news!

Video

What do US TikTokers think about Donald Trump's ban threats?

Video

Kids Against Plastic charity joins forces with Formula E

Video

What is facial recognition?

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

Your Planet: record temperatures, and penguins in South Africa

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Top Stories

Greta-with-protesters.

Send us your videos: How has Greta Thunberg inspired you?

comments
Greta Thunberg protesting outside the Swedish parliament building in August 2018

Two years of Greta - what impact has she had?

comments
david-attenborough.

'The best time of my life' - Sir David on his early years

comments
Newsround Home