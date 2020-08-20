What's it been like being a film reporter during the coronavirus lockdown?

The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way we watch films.

More and more film companies are moving their films away from the big screen and over to streaming platforms like Disney + and Netflix.

Cinemas have only just re-opened again following the decision of governments across the world to close them due to fears around the spreading of coronavirus.

Newsround's young reporter Sofia caught up with BBC Radio 1's film expert, Ali Plumb, to find out how his job has changed since coronavirus lockdown in March.