Angelina Jolie chats to Newsround viewer about new Disney film and the future of cinemas

Imagine what it would feel like interviewing one of the biggest film stars in the world.

Newsround viewer Sofia did just that when she was given the opportunity to interview one of her acting heroes, Angelina Jolie.

Jolie was speaking - alongside 10-year-old star Brooklynn Prince - ahead of the release of Disney's brand new film, The One and Only Ivan.

The movie is based on the true story of a gorilla called Ivan who became famous after learning how to draw and paint pictures.

The film, which was originally meant to be in cinemas, is being released straight onto the streaming platform, Disney+.

Walt Disney The One and Only Ivan goes live on Disney + 21 August

On whether the future of cinemas are at risk, Angelina Jolie told Newsround: "There'll always be cinema, just like there's ballet and theatre, because it's a different experience.

"I think this film is stunning and beautiful so it's sad that it can't be on the huge screen."

"But I love that we can give everybody who is home with their kids or kids that have been bored something new.

"It feels good to be able to give them a good story and a good film when people actually need it," she added.

How has coronavirus changed the film industry?

WATCH: What's it been like being a film reporter during the pandemic? Sofia talks to Radio 1's Ali Plumb

Cinemas in the United Kingdom have only recently re-opened again following the decision of governments across the world to close them due to fears around the spreading of coronavirus.

It's meant that loads of big releases in the cinema have been postponed including Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984.

It's also meant that the ways films are being reported on has changed significantly.

In normal times, film journalists go to meet the stars to interview them about the film in person.

This has now all changed with interviews taking place on video conferencing software like Zoom.

BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb told Newsround: "My job has changed quite a bit over coronavirus.

"We are talking a lot more over video conference chats and we're doing a lot of phone calls. I think the fact is that there are fewer movies coming out so the number of people willing to talk at all has been really low.

"We're seeing some streaming services actually release movies that were going to be in cinemas on their services.

"Things are definitely different."

Reflecting on her overall experience as a film reporter for the day, Sofia said: "I think it was really cool but it was also really scary.

"I think that was because although Brooklynn was younger than me it felt as though she was miles and miles older.

"I felt like a kid talking to two adults but I get some really good answers."

The One and Only Ivan is released on Disney+ on 21 August 2020.