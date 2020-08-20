Sir David Attenborough: New documentary relives his best moments

Getty Images

David Attenborough has been talking about his young life exploring the world, describing it as, "the best time of my life."

A new documentary film called A Life On Our Planet is looking back on the now 94-year-old's life.

A minute-long sneak peek of the programme shows Sir David travelling the world as a young man, and says the early days of his career were "the best time of my life".

The film will premiere in cinemas on 28 September before launching on Netflix in the autumn.

It looks back at how different the natural world is now compared to when Attenborough's early programmes were filmed.

Sir David says: "Wherever I went, there was wilderness. Sparkling coastal seas, vast forests, immense grasslands. You could fly for hours over the untouched wilderness.

Getty Images David Attenborough interacting with lemurs at London Zoo

"And there I was, actually being asked to explore these places and record the wonders of the natural world for people back home.

"To begin with it was quite easy. People had never seen pangolins before on television, they had never seen sloths before, they had never seen the centre of New Guinea before.

"It was the best time of my life."

Watch Newsround's tribute to Sir David on his 91st Birthday

The film is being released at the same time as Sir David's book, 'A Life On Our Planet: My Witness Statement And Vision For The Future', which will be published in the autumn.

He has said that the book records "some of the dreadful damage mankind has already wrought upon the natural world and the real and imminent danger that things could get much, much worse if we do not act now".

"But it is also a hopeful book - it offers a different future."