GCSE grades out today but BTec results are delayed

Brian Lawless / PA Students at Victoria College in Belfast celebrating after receiving their GCSE results

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers are receiving their GCSE results today after a disrupted academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will get GCSE grades given by their schools.

However, exam board Pearson announced on Wednesday evening that it would re-grade BTec results to match up with any changes to GCSEs and A-Levels.

Those changes were made after 40% of A-level grades were downgraded by exams regulators due to a flawed system that the government later decided to get rid of.

Pearson's late decision affects about 500,000 pupils, and it means BTec students will no longer receive their grades on Thursday.

What has the government said in response?

Getty Images There were no public exams this year - they were cancelled in March

On Thursday, schools minister Nick Gibb again apologised to GCSE and A-level students for the "pain and the anxiety" caused by the issues over grading.

"We are doing everything we can to put these matters right," he told BBC Breakfast.

He said he understood the "frustration" felt by BTec candidates who would no longer receive their results on Thursday but said the decision was made by Pearson to ensure they got "a fair result" after A-level and GCSE grades were changed.

Mr Gibb said the government was working, "to make sure that no young person is disadvantaged as a consequence of this delay," and he hoped BTec results would be given out next week.

What's this year been like for GCSE students?

Evie, 15, from London says it's been a challenging year.

"Lockdown was quite tense to be honest, because you're uncertain. That was your biggest worry, uncertainty.

Evie says the uncertainty has been hard

"You sort of just didn't know what to do with yourself, because you've worked this year just to do GCSEs and when it's taken away from you, I was a bit lost."

Cory, 16, says: "2020 has been unfortunate, but I feel like I've made the best of the situation and I've stayed happy for the whole year.

Cory says he has managed to stay happy in spite of it all

"Even though I could have shown off all my hard work, the stress of GCSEs was kind of dawning on me and I feel like not doing the exams is a big relief."

Harriet, 16, says the situation has been: "a bit of a learning curve for the government, for everyone really, because we've never had to deal with this before.

Harriet feels for next summer's exam candidates

"It feels a little bit unfair because we've gone five years, four years in school to take no exam that we've been training for...

"But it's this is a lot harder on the Year 12s and Year 10s who have to do all this themselves and get ready for next year."