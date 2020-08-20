Germans will have to walk dogs twice a day, under new law

Getty Images

Dog owners in Germany will be ordered to walk their pets twice a day, according to new law called the Hundeverordnung, or Dogs Act.

They won't just be able to take their pooch for a quick stroll either! They need to walk the dog for an hour each time in order to follow the new rules, due to come in next year.

The new rules also mean dogs can't be left alone at home all day.

Keeping dogs on a lead or chain for long periods also won't be allowed.

The idea is to ensure the country's 9.4 million dogs are getting enough exercise, with the country's agriculture minister, Julia Klöckner, saying there was evidence that many dogs in Germany were not getting the exercise or stimulation they need.

She said new scientific findings showed that dogs need a "sufficient measure of activity and contact with environmental stimuli", including other animals, nature and people.

Ms Klockner said: "Dogs are not cuddly toys. They also have their own needs, which need to be taken into account."

News of the law has prompted a lively debate in Germany, with many people unhappy about being told how to look after their pets in this way.

One newspaper called the rules, "rubbish," while many people have said their dogs wouldn't be able to go for walks this long due to their age or health conditions.

One politician from the same party as Klockner tweeted: "I will not be taking my Rhodesian Ridgeback for two rounds of walks in 32 degrees heat, rather we will jump in the river for a refreshing cool down instead".

With 19% of German households having a least one dog, people have also questioned who will check up that the rules are being followed.

A spokeswoman for the agricultural ministry said the authorities in each of Germany's 16 states will be responsible for enforcing the law.