The Ellen Show: DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is the show's new producer

Getty Images tWitch is known for his dancing on the Ellen Show

The Ellen Show has come under a lot of fire recently after allegations of workplace bullying came out.

Lots of the shows former staff spoke out about how they'd been treated badly by more senior members of the team.

The show's host Ellen DeGeneres has now made the programme's popular DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss a co-executive producer.

The decision followed the departure of three of the show's previous producers.

According to the website Variety, Ellen has said she wants the show to "come back strong" for its 18th season.

tWitch has been a part of the Ellen Show since 2014 when he first came on as a guest DJ. He's probably best known for getting involved in games and dancing on the show. However, his television career didn't begin there.

He's actually a professional hip hop dancer and was a runner-up on the hit TV show So You Think You Can Dance back in 2008. He's also married to fellow dancer Allison Holker who was also a contestant on the show.

DJ tWitch's new job will give him more of a say on what is included in the Ellen Show as well as what goes on behind the scenes.