Is this the best job ever?

How would you like to build Lego models for a job? It's a dream come true, right?

Well, that dream is a reality for model maker Will who works at Legoland - a theme park where pretty much everything is made of the stuff.

Along with his team, it's Will's responsibility to build all the new models and fix any of the existing ones that might be broken.

When he creates his models he's not given an instruction manual, instead he just does his best to make them look like the real things.

