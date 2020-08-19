Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts Day is going virtual

Getty Images Last year's event saw lots of fans gather at King's Cross station in London

Every year lots of Harry Potter fans gather at King's Cross Station in London for the Back to Hogwarts Day celebrations.

But this year they're being asked to stay at home instead.

The event, which takes place on 1 September, marks the books' famous departure of the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9 ¾. Fans usually come together and wave their wands at exactly 11am.

However, because of lockdown rules and the coronavirus, this year's Back to Hogwarts event will be a bit different.

Instead of a physical gathering, people are being encouraged to take part in a free virtual event.

Harry Potter fans can expect to see some of their favourite actors from the movies, including James and Oliver Phelps who played Fred and George Weasley, and Jason Isaacs who played Lucius Malfoy.

PA Media

James Phelps said: "I'm so excited to be playing a part in the first ever digital Back to Hogwarts! 2020 has definitely been a strange year and it's really important that we all do everything we can to keep safe, including staying home. I hope fans will join us and keep the celebrations virtual."

The cast of the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will also be joining in.

Getty Images The day marks the departure of the famous Hogwarts Express

In addition to the celebrity appearances, fans will be able to take part in Harry Potter trivia games, and send in pictures of themselves in fancy dress to be included in a mega Back to Hogwarts - Class of 2020 digital mosaic.

Although Harry Potter fans won't physically be at King's Cross, the station will be getting a bit of a makeover.

People can send in pictures which will be put up in the station and they'll also be showcased during a livestream running throughout the morning.

Are you planning anything for Back to Hogwarts Day and will you be watching the virtual event? Let us know in the comments.