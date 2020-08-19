The German zoo selling lion poo

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that people all over the world have had to come up with new ideas to make money.

But this might be a bit of an unusual one! When Krone zoo in Germany had to shut because of the lockdown there, its owner decided to sell lion poo instead of zoo tickets.

It's sold over 2000 jars of the dung, thanks to its 26 lions and tigers. It's in high demand because people use it as fertiliser. There's also a theory that it scares pests, especially cats, away from gardens!

The jars of poo sell for around £4.50 each and some of the proceeds go to a charity which improves living conditions for captive animals.