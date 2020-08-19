play
Watch Newsround

Climate change: How a laser beam is being used to track it

Last updated at 14:45
comments
View Comments
laser.European Space Agency

Now this might look more like a fun lightshow, than something which could help tackle climate change.

But it is actually a laser shooting into the sky at the European Space Agency's (ESA) Concordia research station in Antarctica.

So, what's the purpose of the single green beam?

The laser is part of the station's Light Detection and Ranging instrument (LIDAR) which uses light to monitor an object.

Its job is to study the Antarctic atmosphere, including the effects of pollutants.

LIDAR directs the laser within a specific section of the atmosphere and uses scattered light to measure things like the temperature, wind speed, density, cloud formation and aerosol particles.

The instrument helps to monitor something known as the Atmospheric Boundary Layer - that's the part of the atmosphere that directly feels the effects of changes on the Earth's surface and is impacted by temperature, wind and moisture.

Changes on the Earth's surface are mainly caused by things like greenhouse gases, which are increasing temperatures, and the release of chemicals like CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons - these gases were used in aerosol cans and refrigerators during the 20th century) which damage the Earth's ozone layer.

Both of these factors, which are largely a result of human activity, influence the atmospheric boundary layer and contribute to climate change.

More like this

space-rainbow.

Rainbow cloud found in space by astronomers

Spacecraft-passing-moon-towards-mars.
play
2:14

Moon Landing: What are conditions like on the Moon?

hubble photo

Hubble: 30 years since the telescope sent first image back to Earth!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

rubbish-in-ocean.

There could be 200 million tonnes of plastic in the Atlantic

comments
33
Person-walking-umbrella-windsor-castle.

Storm Ellen to bring strong winds and rain

comments
7
Strictly Come Dancing Winners 2019 Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher

Strictly announces fourth special ahead of new series

comments
13
Newsround Home