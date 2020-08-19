Storm Ellen: Warnings issued ahead of strong wind and rain

Weather map showing Storm Ellen heading for Northern Ireland

Warnings have been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen, which will bring strong wind and rain to the UK over the next few days.

The storm will move into the west coast of Ireland on Wednesday night before hitting the UK.

Gusts up to 50 miles per hour (mph) can be expected inland in Northern Ireland, with even stronger gales for coasts and higher ground.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, which tells people to be aware of possible damage to buildings, power cuts and travel disruption.

These are the storm names for 2019/2020 season

With many choosing to holiday at home due to coronavirus, rescue organisations are urging those planning trips to the coast or mountains to pay attention to weather forecasts.

"What's coming this week is potentially going to be some of the worst conditions that you could expect when walking in the mountains. It wouldn't be a day to go out," said Martin McMullan, rescue co-ordinator at Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

He added: "There will be poor visibility, stronger winds, heavier rain, and cooler temperatures. Some of the strongest gusts will coincide with high tides which could lead to very large waves along the coast."

WATCH: Ravi survived being swept out to sea using the 'Float to Live' technique

Kevin Rahill of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) advised that "the sea is very dangerous and unpredictable and big waves can easily knock you off your feet".

"Around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn't plan on ever entering the water," said Mr Rahill.

"We strongly urge people to respect the water."