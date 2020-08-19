Stunt rider Jonny Davies has broken the world speed record for an usual kind of wheelie.

It's called a handlebar wheelie - where the rider puts his feet over the handlebars while lifting his front wheel.

It's mega-dangerous and Jonny is a professional who spent ages learning to do this - so don't try it at home!

After months of training he got up to 109.2 miles per hour - beating the world record by just 1 mile per hour. Afterwards he said he could go EVEN faster - woah!

Pictures courtesy of HarveyBrewster/MarcoGeorge/WorldReach