Greta Thunberg: How has the climate change activist inspired you?

Getty Images Greta Thunberg's actions have inspired students all over the world to protest against climate change - her sign reads "school strike for climate"

It is two years since Greta Thunberg started her campaign demanding that more needs doing to tackle climate change.

Since then, she's inspired millions of young people all over the planet to join her.

The Swedish teenager has also taken on world leaders and given some powerful speeches.

So we want to know how she has inspired you - record a video telling us why and send it in to us using the links below.

Maybe you've joined a school strike or Fridays for Future protest? Perhaps Greta's made you think about what you can do to make a difference, for example recycling more at home or encouraging your school to cut down on plastic.

Or it might be that it has been inspiring to simply see a young person leading a global campaign and getting adults to listen to her and other young people.

Whatever her impact has been on you - we'd love to know.

