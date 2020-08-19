Strictly Come Dancing confirms fourth special that will include tribute to Caroline Flack

BBC / Guy Levy The new Strictly special will relive some of best dances from the show's finals but will current champions Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher make the cut? We will have to wait and see!

A new Strictly Come Dancing special on BBC One looking back at the best of the show's finals has been announced.

Strictly: The Best Of The Final celebrates the champions, the finalists and the incredible routines that have lit up the dance floor over the years.

The programme will also include a tribute to former champion Caroline Flack, who died in February 2020.

The date of when the show will hit our TV screens is yet to be announced.

This will be the fourth and final special show of the 'Strictly: The Best Of…' series, which will also include the nations favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, each special will see Strictly's judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli - the professional dancers and special guests talk about about the iconic dances and the standout moments from the show's history.

And that's not all! There will also be some extra Strictly sparkle on TV this Christmas.

Another special programme, Strictly: The Christmas Countdown, will reveal the 25 most memorable dances of all time voted for by the viewers.