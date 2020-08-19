BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez confirm collab on new song

Getty Images

SELPINK in your area! BLINKS and Selenators get ready - a new collab is coming.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez have revealed that they will be releasing a new song together.

YG Entertainment, who manage BLACKPINK, confirmed the news on the group's Twitter account, and gave fans a date for the release: 5pm (BST) on 28 August.

The teaser images shared show a big ice lolly with the stars' names on, hinting that the new song could have a sweet and summery theme.

Selena Gomez also shared an image on her Instagram account of a car license plate saying "SELPINK" - a mash-up of Selena and BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK are already having a pretty busy year with the release of their new single How You Like That in June, collaborating with Lady Gaga, and celebrating their four-year anniversary.

Selena Gomez has also been busy, releasing a new album called Rare earlier this year, and launching a cooking show called Selena + Chef.