Disney features first bisexual main character in The Owl House

Disney have introduced their first bisexual main character in a new cartoon called The Owl House.

The Owl House follows the story of Luz Noceda, a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl who accidentally discovers a portal to a magical world called Hexside, where she tries to become a witch, despite not having any magical powers.

In a recent episode Luz went to Grom, Hexside's version of Prom and danced with her classmate Amity Blight, who has been shown to have romantic feelings for Luz.

The show's creator Dana Terrace confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Luz was bisexual, which means that she is attracted to both male and female genders.

"Representation matters!", "Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As [The Owl House] continues I can't wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter."

In her post Dana also opened up about some of the difficulties she faced trying to include a bisexual character in the show.

"When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences," she tweeted.

"In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard," she said.

"When we were greenlit [which means the show was approved] I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel."

She also talked about being bisexual herself, and how she wanted to write about a bi character: "Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership."

The show has been renewed for a second series, and is currently only available to watch on the Disney Channel, but may soon join Disney+.

Many people online have celebrated the show's representation and inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters.

Disney aired its first ever same-sex kiss in an animated show on Star vs the Forces of Evil in 2017, and Disney+ shared a new Pixar short earlier this year which features the studio's first gay main character.