Biden crowned as Democratic challenger to Trump

Joe Biden has been officially crowned the US presidential candidate for the Democratic Party.

The big moment was announced at the party's annual convention of members, which is being held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans will vote for their new president on 3 November 2020, and the person they choose will make important decisions about how the US is run.

Joe's main rival is current US president Donald Trump, who is running for the Republican Party.

Watch De'Graft's report to find out more about who Joe Biden is.

