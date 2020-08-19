play
Untitled Goose game is getting multiplayer mode

HONK! Untitled Goose Game is getting a multiplayer mode.

The news was shared in a special Nintendo Indie Games Showcase announcement.

Untitled Goose Game is a stealthy puzzle game where you play as a "horrible goose" playing pranks on local villagers.

It became a massive hit around the world when it was first released in October last year, and sold more than a million copies in its first three months!

Developers House House announced that the multiplayer update would be coming on 23 September later this year.

