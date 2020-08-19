Untitled Goose Game: Multiplayer mode announced at Nintendo Indie Showcase

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch the trailer

HONK! Untitled Goose Game is getting a multiplayer mode.

The news was shared in a special Nintendo Indie Games Showcase announcement.

Untitled Goose Game is a stealthy puzzle game where you play as a "horrible goose" playing pranks on local villagers.

It became a massive hit around the world when it was first released in October last year, and sold more than a million copies in its first three months!

Developers House House announced that the free multiplayer update would be coming on 23 September later this year.

What else was announced in the Nintendo Indie Games Showcase?

Nintendo/Adam Robinson-Yu A Short Hike is a game all about climbing a mountain

Nintendo announced that A Short Hike would be coming to the Switch.

In the game you play as a bird who goes on a hike up a mountain, with lots of different paths to choose and characters to meet on your journey.

It was made by two people, Adam Robinson-Yu and Mark Sparling, and won the Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival Awards.

As well as this, underwater survival game Subnautica will also joining the Switch next year, along with its sequel, Subnautica Below Zero.

Nintendo/Nodding Heads Games Fight demons and meet ancient gods in Raji: An Ancient Epic

Also announced to be joining the Switch is Raji: An Ancient Epic - an adventure game set in ancient India and based on Hindu and Balinese mythology.

In the game you play as Raji, a young girl chosen by the gods to stand against an invasion of demons and rescue her younger brother Golu before facing off against the demon lord Mahabalasura.