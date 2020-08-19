play
Watch Newsround

Spiderman and Iron Man among the haystack heroes in Northern Ireland

Last updated at 05:05
comments
View Comments
Hay-bale-spiderman-and-batman.TWO CASTLES COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

If this were a movie, this Marvel and DC crossover would surely star Christian (Hay) Bale as Batman.

But rather than having a starring role in a blockbuster film, these haystack heroes are raising money for charity.

Along with Spiderman, Captain America and Wonder Woman, the caped crusader is made from straw and stands at 12ft (just over 3.5 metres) tall in a field in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

"There have been people queuing up to see it," one of the designers told the BBC.

Ella and Flynn with Wonder WomanCiara McSorley
Sister and brother, Ella and Flynn visited the giant hay model of Wonder Woman

The field is often used to transform hay bales into characters from different movies and stories, Toy Story and the Wizard of Oz have been the themes in previous years.

Each attraction raises money for charity and promotes a community festival.

But this year, organiser Shauneen Kilpatrick explained there's a very important message behind the theme, with each of the hay bale heroes wearing a mask.

"The superheroes are supposed to be representative of each and every person and the weapons we've been given to fight the battle is social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask," she said.

"We want to reinforce the message that we are all in this together."

Hay-bale-super-heroes.TWO CASTLES COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

Understandably, building a structure out of hay that is about the height of an adult elephant takes a lot of work, as Shauneen explained:

"To get them that high, you have to balance them properly and then they are structured with iron bars and posts to give them stability.

"You don't realise how high they are until you see people beside them and then you realise just how big they are, but that's what draws people to them.

"The reaction has been amazing, it's been so positive."

More like this

Anthony-Mackie-as-The-Falcon-in-The-Avengers.

Marvel: Avengers star says they're 'not doing enough for diversity'

Deadpool and a fly

Superhero fly named after Deadpool and Thor

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

rubbish-in-ocean.

There could be 200 million tonnes of plastic in the Atlantic

comments
Joe Biden
play
1:18

Biden crowned as Democratic challenger to Trump

Asteroid.

Car-sized asteroid has near-miss with Earth!

comments
1
Newsround Home