Spiderman and Iron Man among the haystack heroes in Northern Ireland

TWO CASTLES COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

If this were a movie, this Marvel and DC crossover would surely star Christian (Hay) Bale as Batman.

But rather than having a starring role in a blockbuster film, these haystack heroes are raising money for charity.

Along with Spiderman, Captain America and Wonder Woman, the caped crusader is made from straw and stands at 12ft (just over 3.5 metres) tall in a field in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

"There have been people queuing up to see it," one of the designers told the BBC.

Ciara McSorley Sister and brother, Ella and Flynn visited the giant hay model of Wonder Woman

The field is often used to transform hay bales into characters from different movies and stories, Toy Story and the Wizard of Oz have been the themes in previous years.

Each attraction raises money for charity and promotes a community festival.

But this year, organiser Shauneen Kilpatrick explained there's a very important message behind the theme, with each of the hay bale heroes wearing a mask.

"The superheroes are supposed to be representative of each and every person and the weapons we've been given to fight the battle is social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask," she said.

"We want to reinforce the message that we are all in this together."

TWO CASTLES COMMUNITY FESTIVAL

Understandably, building a structure out of hay that is about the height of an adult elephant takes a lot of work, as Shauneen explained:

"To get them that high, you have to balance them properly and then they are structured with iron bars and posts to give them stability.

"You don't realise how high they are until you see people beside them and then you realise just how big they are, but that's what draws people to them.

"The reaction has been amazing, it's been so positive."