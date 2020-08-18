What is a Black Moon?

Getty Images

There's some exciting news for lovers of all things space - there's going to be a new moon on Wednesday morning.

However, new moons aren't actually visible from Earth and there's a scientific reason behind it.

When there's a full moon, the side of the Moon that faces the Earth is illuminated by the Sun, but when there's a new moon, the side of the Moon facing Earth is completely in shadow.

Fun Moon Fact A "Black Moon" isn't actually an astronomical event or official scientific name. It's a traditional name that's used when there are more new moons than usual.

This month's new moon is known as a Black Moon. There are two definitions for a Black Moon:

There's generally one new moon every month and when there's a second, this is known as a Black Moon

There are typically three new moons per season on Earth. However, there will be four new moons this summer in June, July, August and September making this one a Black Moon

Wednesday's new moon will be the third one out of four this season.

Black Moons are good for stargazers as it means darker skies. This allows for stars, constellations and deep sky objects like clusters and galaxies to be seen more easily.