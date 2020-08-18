play
Watch Newsround

What is a Black Moon?

Last updated at 15:25
comments
View Comments (4)
moon.Getty Images

There's some exciting news for lovers of all things space - there's going to be a new moon on Wednesday morning.

However, new moons aren't actually visible from Earth and there's a scientific reason behind it.

When there's a full moon, the side of the Moon that faces the Earth is illuminated by the Sun, but when there's a new moon, the side of the Moon facing Earth is completely in shadow.

This month's new moon is known as a Black Moon. There are two definitions for a Black Moon:

  • There's generally one new moon every month and when there's a second, this is known as a Black Moon
  • There are typically three new moons per season on Earth. However, there will be four new moons this summer in June, July, August and September making this one a Black Moon

Wednesday's new moon will be the third one out of four this season.

Black Moons are good for stargazers as it means darker skies. This allows for stars, constellations and deep sky objects like clusters and galaxies to be seen more easily.

More like this

A picture of the earth surrounded by litter
play
1:23

Everything you want to know about space junk

milky-way-with-telescope

Space news: The giant 'bubbles' found floating in space

International Space Station
play
1:10

What is the International Space Station?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Cool!

  • Amazing😄😆

  • Cool😊👍

  • Yay yay yay 😀😆🥳

Top Stories

puppy

Lockdown dog owners could be buying from puppy farms

comments
34
RB Leipzig players celebrate.

Who are RB Leipzig? Five things you need to know

comments
Animal-crossing-earthquake.

Animal Crossing used to explain how to stay safe during an earthquake

comments
13
Newsround Home